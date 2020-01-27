HOUSTON, TX - Thomas Homan, former Trump Administration Interim Director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, will headline a fundraising event on Thursday, January 30th at the Omni Westside Hotel in Houston for Maria Espinoza, candidate for US Congress - House District 7.
“Maria Espinoza was fighting to strengthen our borders, grow American jobs, and enact President Trump's priorities before it was popular," Homan said. "I served President Trump as the Director of ICE and Maria is the driving force behind our office to contest violent crimes by illegals. While others talk, Maria does exactly what she says, winning back Washington DC and keeping Texas red.”
Homan was appointed Director of ICE in January 2017 upon the inauguration of President Trump and left his post in June 2018. He can regularly be seen on Fox News as a contributor for many issues including border security and immigration policy.
“Conservatives like Mr. Homan are the backbone of our campaign and it’s time we send a true conservative to Washington to support our President’s agenda," Espinosa said. "I am eager to get to work for the people on issues that matter most: protecting our citizens from violent criminals illegal aliens, creating jobs for hard-working Americans, and building the wall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.