WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Sidney Wiley, 36, a Houston rap artist who performs under the name Psycho Sid, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 30 along Barker Cypress Road near Park Row.
"After being stopped on a traffic violation at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress Road. Precinct 5 deputies found Wiley to have an open felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute," said a statement from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.
Deputies confiscated more than one gallon of suspected liquid codeine, also known as “lean." The liquid was found in his car according to deputies.
"Inside Wiley’s vehicle, deputies found 10 bottles of what is believed to be liquid codeine cough syrup, along with a handgun and one and a half pounds of suspected marijuana. Further criminal charges may be filed after testing on the suspected drugs is complete."
