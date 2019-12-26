KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Deputies from Constable Ted Heap's Office rescued dozens of rabbits and several dogs suffering from neglect and medical issues on Monday night in the Katy area.
A total of 67 rabbits and three dogs were found in the home in the 600 block of S. Fry Road, near the Katy Freeway, after deputies responded to a disturbance call at the home. The animals were in various stages of neglect with many living in filth with little or no access to food and water.
Deputies obtained a court order to remove the animals and place them in temporary custody of the Houston Humane Society, where they will receive medical evaluation and care. Results of the investigation will be turned over to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for potential criminal charges.
Constable Heap's Office is part of the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce, a joint countywide effort that has rescued hundreds of animals since its inception less than two years ago.
If you suspect animal abuse, neglect, hoarding or torture, report it at www.927PAWS.org or 832-927-PAWS.
