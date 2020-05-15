FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced the closure of all county COVID-19 testing sites for the rest of today, Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, 2020, due to the anticipated inclement weather.
The National Weather Service is forecasting slow widespread heavy rainfall across Fort Bend County.
“Unfortunately, we are temporarily stopping all Fort Bend County COVID-19 test site operations to ensure both staff and those being tested are safe during the passing of the upcoming storms. We will begin testing at the earliest convenience after the storm passes our county to ensure everyone’s safety," George said.
Everyone that has appointments scheduled Friday, May 15, 2020 and Saturday, May 16, 2020 will be contacted to reschedule their appointments
For residents interested in scheduling an appointment, please visit www.fbchealth.org or call (281) 238-2363.
Additional information about Covid-19 can be found at https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/your-county/covid-19
