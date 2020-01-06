FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Islamic religious leader Mohamed Omar Ali, 59, is charged with three counts of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault of a child. Ali is a native of Somalia who lives in the Houston area of Fort Bend County. Investigators say he used the trust he earned as a religious leader to groom his victims over a period of several years.
Ali was arrested without incident on Jan. 4, 2020 for incidents that date back several years. He is a well-known Imam in the Islamic community and teaches throughout Texas and the country. Detectives believe he has ties to numerous mosques in the Houston area.
Detectives say there are four victims who were minors at the time of the assaults which may have started as early as 2013. Sheriff Troy Nehls questioned why Ali was in the country.
"There has been a deportation order for Mr. Ali, so I'm thinking what is he even doing here," Nehls said.
"We do know that there are other victims out there," said Sheriff Troy Nehls said. Investigators believe the other victims are in the Houston area and possibly in other parts of the United States.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you are a victim or have information regarding possible victims, call Sgt. Jonathan Howell at 281-341-4797.
Ali is currently in the Fort Bend County jail. His bonds total $125,000. An immigration hold has been placed on Ali which means he'll be held by federal authorities should he post bond and be released from the Fort Bend County Jail.
“This is sickening and an abuse of power,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “If your children have had contact with this man, please talk to them. Victims’ identities will be protected.”
