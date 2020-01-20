KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy area childhood home of actress Renee Zellweger is up for sale and soon there will be an open house for interested buyers. Allen and Christy Biehle own the house. The price is $750,000. The property was valued at $566,640 in 2019 by the Fort Bend County Appraisal District.
The four bedroom, two bath home is located at 26607 Willow Lane which connects Gaston Road to Katy Flewellen Road. The house has 2,897 square feet and sits on a two-acre lot less than two miles from Tompkins High School. Zellweger lived in Katy long before Tompkins High School was built. She graduated from Katy High School.
"It’s a good family area," Biehle said. "It’s got a huge yard. It’s a quiet kind of country living in the heart of Katy."
Biehle said the house has had several owners between the time that the Zellweger's lived there and when his family purchased the property in 2012. Today, the back yard has a small T-ball field, and two soccer goals.
There will be an open house Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 from 1-4 p.m.
The Biehle's recognize the historical and show business interest in the property. Allen said he’s tried to figure out how best to contact the actress and her representatives in hopes of identifying Zellweger’s old room so they could put a poster of her in it.
Zellweger graduated from Katy High School, where she was a cheerleader, drama club member, gymnast, and speech team member. The actress attended the University of Texas at Austin.
Zellweger is a current Academy Award nominee for Actress in a Leading Role, for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the motion picture Judy. The Academy Awards ceremony is February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles.
Zellweger was a 2004 Academy Award winner for Actress in a Supporting Role in Cold Mountain. She also won a British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in that film.
