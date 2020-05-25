RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) – Texas is now entering Phase Two of re-opening. With people in close proximity of each other, the demand for personal protective equipment has soared according to Texas State Gary Gates, (R-Richmond).
“The demand is booming, so we will continue to supply it,” says Gary Gates about his plan to continue to provide Anti-Covid-19 protection.
In a matter of weeks, Gates has provided more than 7,000 care packages via drive through pick-up or home delivery. On Thursday, May 28th, Gates will hold two additional mass-distributions—one in Katy and one in Fulshear.
“With people emerging from lockdown, they need these critical items more than ever. I am grateful to Katy ISD, Fort Bend ISD and Lamar CISD for stepping forward to provide locations for citizens to safely pick up these care packets.”
“The line looks long, but the average wait time is just fifteen minutes,” said Gates.
Personal Protection Packages (one bag per family)
- KN95 Masks (2)
- Surgical Masks (2) and Gloves (1 Pair)
- Hand Sanitizer (1 bottle)
- Disinfectant (1 bottle)
- Toilet Paper (2 rolls)
Extra KN95 masks will be given to people at risk, front-line workers, and first responders.
Drive Through Locations
- Thu, May 28, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Tompkins High School, 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy TX 77494
- Thu, May 28, 3:30 p.m.–5:30p.m., Fulshear High School, 9302 Charger Way, Fulshear, TX 77441
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.