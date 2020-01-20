SUGAR LAND (Covering Katy News) - Republican Congressman Pete Olson is retiring and he wants Pierce Bush to take his place when he steps down from serving the 22nd Congressional District of Texas, a position he's had since 2009.
"To the many people who have asked me who I am going to support in this important election, I want you to know, I will be voting for Pierce Bush to be the next Congressman for the people of the 22nd District of Texas," Olson said. "I’m proud to endorse Pierce Bush.”
Olson also said he was not confident that other candidates could win the race.
“I believe he is the best candidate who can hold this district for proud, conservative values, keep it from Democratic extremists’ hands, and deliver reforms for growth, opportunity, and a stronger future,” Olson said.
Olson made the endorsement at a press conference at the Bush for Congress Campaign Headquarters in Sugar Land on Monday afternoon. Bush, a Republican, the grandson of President George H.W. Bush and nephew of President George W. Bush. The endorsement drew fire from Gregg Hill, one of Bush's primary opponents.
"Today’s endorsement affirms that the swamp is alive and well in Washington, D.C.," Hill said in a statement released to the media Monday afternoon.
That comment drew a quick response on Twitter from Congressman Pete Olson.
"@greghilltx was singing a different tune when he asked for my endorsement and wanted to hire my staff during this process," Olson Tweeted.
.@greghilltx was singing a different tune when he asked for my endorsement and wanted to hire my staff during this process. https://t.co/yBMG09FW1K— Pete Olson (@PeteOlson) January 20, 2020
Hill claims Bush is part of the political establishment that will work against President Trump.
"A vote for the D.C. establishment will ensure more of the same: more inaction on border security, more national debt, and more out of touch politicians," Hill's statement said.
During Bush's press conference he was asked if he is a Trump Republican.
"I am a supporter of President Trump," Bush said. "When you look at what he's done for this country, look at the record low unemployment, look at what he did for USMCA (United States, Mexico and Canada trade agreement) and the benefits that it will have for the Texas economy and to this district. There are so many things that he's trying to do that I fully support," Bush said.
Bush also said he's behind President Trump on border security.
"As CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, I have seen the harm drug cartels have done to all our communities regardless of their party, religion, or race," Bush said. "We have got to support our border and President Trump is right to ask for it. Yes, I would consider myself a Trump Republican," Bush added.
Hill said he grew up in the 22nd Congressional District and criticized Bush for only recently moving to the district.
"When you go talk to real voters, people care far more about how my heart and my hands have impacted the lives of thousands of kids in this community than where I have rested my head at night," Bush said in reference to helping children of the 22nd Congressional District while working at Big Brother's Big Sisters. "We are proud residents of the Imperial neighborhood of Sugar Land," Bush said of himself and his wife Sarabeth.
Both Olson and Bush say they're concerned about the direction of the Democratic Party.
"People can plainly see how the Democrat party has gone in the direction of extremists and socialists," Congressman Olson said.
"This is one of the most diverse districts in the country and we need a Congressman who will reach out and serve all our communities. The rise of socialism on the left is a threat to all Americans," Bush said.
The 22nd Congressional District of Texas includes the majority of Fort Bend County including unincorporated Katy, Fort Bend County, the cities of Sugar Land, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Needville and the county seat of Richmond and portions of northern Brazoria County, including Pearland and Alvin, as well as a small portion of southeast Harris County centered on Friendswood.
