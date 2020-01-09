PEARLAND (Covering Katy News) – Republican Congressional Candidate Greg Hill is announcing a lengthy endorsement list from nearly 50 local elected officials and community leaders in Brazoria County.
Hill is a former U.S. Border Patrol Agent and was later elected to three terms on the Pearland City Council and served as Mayor Pro Tem.
"The list demonstrates strong momentum and grassroots support across the Brazoria County portion of Congressional District 22," said a press release provided by the Hill campaign.
Congressional District 22 is the seat being vacated by Republican Congressman Pete Olson.
“I have only one vote for Congressional District 22 and must place it wisely toward the candidate that will act best for the good of all citizens, not some,” said Alvin City Councilman Glenn Starkey. “My candidate must uphold the Constitution and rule of law, protect Christian family values, stand against corruption and socialism, and be prepared to fight to the end for what is right. For this task I choose Greg Hill for Congress.
“I’ve known Greg Hill for several years and never doubted his personal qualities and integrity to serve the public. He came through the ranks as a workingman and knows firsthand the challenges confronting families and communities in these difficult times. In the battles to safeguard our families, great state, and nation from those who wish to destroy us, I want the best person possible. This is why my vote is for Greg Hill for Congress.”
A lifelong Republican and district resident, Greg served as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent before returning home and serving three terms on the Pearland City Council. In 2018, Hill ran for Brazoria County Court-at-Law Judge and was one of the top voter getters, receiving more votes than any of the Republican statewide candidates.
“As a lifelong resident of the district, I am honored to have the support of so many elected officials and community leaders in Brazoria County,” said Hill. “These individuals represent a broad coalition of Brazoria County voters and will help me spread my message to thousands of voters across the county and district. Our campaign continues to gain support in both Brazoria and Fort Bend Counties as voters respond to my experience as a former U.S. Border Patrol Agent and my message of standing with President Trump to secure the border and fight the radical socialist agenda that has taken over the Democratic Party. In the coming days we will continue to add to this list and build the same model in Fort Bend County.”
The full endorsement list is below:
Joe King, Former Sheriff & County Judge, Brazoria County
Dude Payne, Brazoria County Commissioner
Ryan Cade, Brazoria County Commissioner
Stacy Adams, Brazoria County Commissioner
David Linder, Brazoria County Commissioner
Tom Reid, Mayor of Pearland
Paul Horn, Mayor of Alvin
Debra Davison, Mayor of Manvel
Delores Martin, Former Mayor of Manvel
Buck Stevens, Brazoria County Constable
James Brawner, Brazoria County Constable
Willie Howell, Brazoria County Constable
David Thacker, Brazoria County Constable
David Little, Pearland City Council
Tony Carbone, Pearland City Council
Luke Orlando, Pearland City Council
Woody Owens, Pearland City Council
Trent Perez, Pearland City Council
Gary Moore, Pearland City Council
Lance Botkin, Pearland School Board
Crystal Carbone, Pearland School Board
Jeff Barry, Pearland School Board
Sean Murphy, Pearland School Board
Rebecca Decker, Pearland School Board
Brandon Dansby, Pearland Economic Development
Hugh Patton, Pearland Economic Development
Mona Chavarria, Pearland Economic Development
Chad Thumann, Pearland Economic Development
Reid Wendell, Pearland Economic Development
John Lyle, Pearland Economic Development
Jeff Brennan, Brazoria County Drainage District Commissioner
Lorraine Hehn, Manvel City Council
Gabe Adame, Alvin City Council
Adam Arrendale, Alvin City Council
Glenn Starkey, Alvin City Council
Martin Vela, Alvin City Council
Keith Thompson, Alvin City Council
Julie Pickren, Alvin ISD School Board
Nicole Tonini, Alvin ISD School Board
Vivian Scheibel, Alvin ISD School Board
Tiffany Wennerstrom, Alvin ISD School Board
Regan Metoyer Peterson, Alvin ISD School Board
Earl Humbird, Alvin ISD School Board
Cheryl Harris, Alvin ISD School Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.