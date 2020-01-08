HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Wesley Hunt, combat veteran and Republican candidate for Congress in the 7th District, released his first television advertisement Tuesday. It is titled Duty and highlights his service record and commitment to conservative values. Hunt is running against Democratic Party incumbent Lizzie Fletcher. The congressional district covers the eastern most portions of the Katy area.
The Hunt ad will air on Fox News, conservative cable and digital platforms.
“In addition to being the first candidate on the air in the 7th District Republican contest, Wesley Hunt has raised more than $1,300,000 and his campaign volunteers have already knocked on more than 30,000 doors,” said Jim Hilk, Hunt’s campaign manager. “Wesley is the conservative Republican capable of defeating Lizzie Fletcher and defending our values in Congress.”
Hunt has been endorsed by Senator Ted Cruz and Harris County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Steve Radack. Hunt is Houston native, West Point Graduate, and former Apache Helicopter Pilot who flew 55 combat missions in Iraq.
Below is the script from the ad titled Duty.
“DUTY”
:30 TV
Hunt: When I flew Apaches over Iraq, I was guided by three words “Duty, Honor, Country”.
The men and women I served with were bonded together by a shared mission.
We need more of that spirit in Washington.
With a new generation of leadership, we can secure our border, strengthen our economy and put our financial house in order.
“Duty, Honor, Country”
These words guided me in battle and they’ll be my north star in Congress.
I’m Wesley Hunt and I approve this message.
