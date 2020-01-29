HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Wesley Hunt, combat veteran and Republican for Congress in the 7th District, released his second television advertisement titled “Cartels”, highlighting his support for securing America’s border and destroying the cartels responsible for trafficking drugs into the United States, and also engaging in human trafficking.
The 7th Congressional District represents the eastern most part of the Katy area in Harris County.
“Securing our borders is a matter of national security,” said Hunt. “The Mexican drug cartels are guilty of infringing on our national sovereignty by smuggling illegal drugs and people across our border. They are terrorists. If I’m elected, I’ll work with President Trump to build the wall, ban sanctuary cities and stop amnesty.”
Leading up to the Republican primary, the ad will air on Fox News, and other conservative cable and digital platforms.
Focusing on the cartels as a reason to secure the border is a similar position being taken in two television ads being run by Republican Pierce Bush who is running for the Texas Congressional District 22 seat being vacated by Congressman Pete Olson.
Hunt has raised $1,300,000 for his campaign to win the Republican nomination and unseat Democratic Party incumbent Lizzie Fletcher.
Hunt has secured the endorsement of Senator Ted Cruz, former Congressman Ted Poe, and Harris County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Steve Radack.
Hunt is Houston native, West Point Graduate, and former Apache Helicopter Pilot who flew 55 combat missions in Iraq.
See the ad below.
Advertisement script:
“CARTELS”
:30 TV
Hunt: As an Apache Pilot, I fought terrorists in the Middle East.
I stared into the face of evil.
Take it from me.
The Mexican drug cartels are a grave threat to Texas families.
President Trump was right when he called the cartels “Terrorist Organizations”.
We need to build the wall and destroy the cartels, even if it means using force.
VO: Endorsed by Senator Ted Cruz, Wesley Hunt is tough on illegal immigration.
Hunt: I’m Wesley Hunt and I approve this message.
