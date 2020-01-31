HOUSTON - The Wesley Hunt for Congress campaign announced that it raised almost $350,000 in the 4th quarter of 2019, bringing the total amount raised in 2019 to $1,325,000. Hunt is a Republican who is running for Texas Congressional District 07 which represents the eastern most part of the Katy area.
“The outpouring of support our campaign has seen over the past 9 months is incredibly humbling," Hunt said.
Hunt says he has built a campaign that has already knocked on more than 60,000 doors, recruited hundreds of volunteers and secured endorsements from conservative leaders such as Senator Ted Cruz, former Congressman Ted Poe and Houston conservative radio host Michael Berry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.