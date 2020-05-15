Tribute to hospital workers

A little boy holds a sign that honors health care workers for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

 Courtesy HCESD 48

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Members of the public and first responders from the Katy area gathered at Memorial Hermann Katy hospital on Thursday to honor those on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. The event was organized by the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department. 

Those who participated included the Westlake Volunteer Fire DepartmentCommunity Volunteer Fire Department, Willowfork Fire DepartmentHarris County Sheriff's OfficeTed Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5Fort Bend County Constable's Office, Precinct 3Katy ISD Police Department, and KSBJ radio.

Below are two videos taken at the event. The first is from the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department, and the second video is from the Community Volunteer Fire Department.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.