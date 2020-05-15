KATY (Covering Katy News) - Members of the public and first responders from the Katy area gathered at Memorial Hermann Katy hospital on Thursday to honor those on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. The event was organized by the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department.
Those who participated included the Westlake Volunteer Fire Department, Community Volunteer Fire Department, Willowfork Fire Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5, Fort Bend County Constable's Office, Precinct 3, Katy ISD Police Department, and KSBJ radio.
Below are two videos taken at the event. The first is from the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department, and the second video is from the Community Volunteer Fire Department.
