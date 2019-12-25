NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Three men attempted to rob a Highway 6 Fireworks stand at about 8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. Two suspects were shot, one died at the scene. One suspect was transported to the hospital in serious condition and a third man was quickly arrested by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The fireworks stand is located near the intersection of Highway 6 and Loch Katrine Lane a short distance south of Keith Harrow Boulevard in the Bear Creek area.
"The manager was trying to protect himself and the other employees that were at the shop, and also protect his property," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who was at the scene following the shooting.
The man who was shot was not identified but Gonzalez said he is a black male who is about 20 to 25 years old. The manager and his employees were not hurt. It's not believed that the robbers were able to steal any merchandise or cash.
"There was a possible getaway car that was used. It was recovered about a block from here, Gonzalez said.
"It's a terrible thing to do on Christmas Eve," Gonzalez said of the three male suspects.
The Sheriff also said this type of crime is very dangerous for those who attempt it.
"We've said it before - those that are trying to commit crimes of this magnitude, many times, will either end up deceased or in prison.
The manager is not likely to be charged according to Gonzalez, but as is customary in fatal self-defense shooting cases, a Harris County Grand Jury will likely make the final determination on whether the manager should face charges.
The facts appear to be on the manager's side. Two of the men entered the fireworks stand from a side door. The manager was attempting to leave when a third robber entered the stand according to Gonzalez. That's when the manager opened fire, shooting two of the three men.
