KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Independent School District announced that there will be no breakfast and lunch distribution on Friday due to the holiday. Below is the district's letter to the community.
April 6, 2020
Dear Katy ISD Parents/Guardians, Staff and Community Members,
Katy ISD is committed to serving nutritious, balanced meals to all Katy area children during the COVID-19 campus closure. Last week, 103,297 breakfast and lunch meals were the District’s Grab and Go Meals Program. The meal distribution sites are open this week through Thursday, April 9. There will not be meal distribution on Friday, April 10 due to the District holiday. All distribution sites will reopen on Monday, April 13.
Katy ISD
When operating, distribution of Grab and Go Meals happens at the following location.
- Bear Creek Elementary, 4815 Hickory Downs Dr., Houston, TX 77084
- Cinco Ranch High School, 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX 77494
- Golbow Elementary, 3535 Lakes of Bridgewater Dr., Katy, TX 77449
- Hutsell Elementary, 5360 Franz Rd., Katy, TX 77493
- Mayde Creek High School, 19202 Groeschke Rd., Houston, TX 77084
- Memorial Parkway Elementary, 21603 Park Tree Ln., Katy, TX 77450
- Paetow High School, 23111 Stockdick School Rd., Katy, TX 77493
- Schmalz Elementary, 18605 Green Land Way, Houston, TX 77084
- Sundown Elementary: 20100 Saums Rd., Katy, TX 77449
- West Memorial Elementary: 22605 Provincial Blvd., Katy, TX 77450
- Williams Elementary: 3900 S. Peek Rd., Katy, TX 77450
- Tompkins High School: 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy, TX 77494
NOTE TO OUR READERS: While Covering Katy has announced that it will discontinue publication, we still want to assist the community during this difficult time. So, we will use our platform and assets to publish important announcements on a limited basis because we want to help. How long this publication schedule last depends on a variety of factors, primarily how long it takes for our community to return to normal. You may find that our focus will be less hyperlocal and more regional than it has been in the past, because what happens regionally impacts what happens to us locally when dealing with COVID19. During this time, all of our coverage will be free.
Thank you Dennis for being here for our community.
