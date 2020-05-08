HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Two Harris County Jail inmates with COVID-19 died on Wednesday of this week. One death happened in the morning and the other in the afternoon.
Doctors at an area hospital confirmed the death of a man between 50-60 years of age on Wednesday morning. The man had been at the hospital for several weeks and was said to have had multiple pre-existing conditions. Later, the Sheriff''s office revealed that another inmate died on the same day.
"A man between the ages of 25-35 was treated by jail medical staff after complaining of abdominal pain on the morning of May 5, said a press release from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "Later that morning, the man became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital. Doctors there declared him dead on Wednesday afternoon."
The man tested positive for coronavirus, but had no documented symptoms associated with the virus, according to the press release.
The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Harris County institute of Forensic Sciences. The man's name and other identifying information are being withheld in accordance with HIPAA privacy rules.
