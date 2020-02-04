CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - Two men who set a building on fire at the Palms at Cypress Station Apartments were caught on video nearly setting themselves on fire in the process. See video below.
The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Crime Stoppers need the public’s assistance in providing any information regarding a fire that occurred on Jan. 10 at approximately 3 a.m. at 990 Cypress Station Drive.
Investigators were dispatched to a fire located at the leasing office of The Palms at Cypress Station Apartments. Surveillance video shows that two individuals broke into the leasing office and used an ignitable liquid to set a fire inside the building.
One man is seen on video spreading the flammable liquid. The second man ignited a lighter several times, as if he could not wait to set the fire. When he did set the fire, the fames blew up around both men. The man with the lighter had fire coming from beneath his shoes for several seconds before the flames went out.
Crime Stoppers will pay up too $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.
