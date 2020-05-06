KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The parking lot of Seven Lakes High School will soon be turned into a COVID-19 testing site according to the Katy school district. It will be a drive-through operation where the people being tested never leave their vehicles.
Seven Lakes H.S. is located at 9251 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77494.
"Fort Bend County has been working with local entities to establish no cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites across the region to make it easier for residents to get tested," said a letter from the Katy Independent School District to the community, parents and staff.
"Katy ISD has been requested by the county to provide a drive-thru test site at SLHS that the county anticipates opening by this Friday or early next week," the letter said.
The testing site will be located in the SLHS parking lot near the Competition Gym.
"We want to assure parents, students and staff who may be visiting the campus to retrieve items over the coming weeks, that the testing site will be distanced from entrances they will use. There will be no contact between SLHS visitors, and those individuals who will be operating or using the testing site," the letter said. "To help aide county officials and law enforcement in securing the area designated for testing, all campus visitors are asked to refrain from stopping by the area, offering assistance or asking questions to workers setting up the site."
The SLHS testing site will be a county run operation, with the registration process being handled by Access Health. The county will notify the public with additional information about the site opening date and registration, when available. Covering Katy will provide that information when it is made available.
The parking lot at Katy ISD's Legacy Stadium is also being used by Harris County as a testing site.
