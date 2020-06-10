Eric Fagan

A screen shot taken from an Eric Fagan campaign video where he talks about his plan to improve police - community relations.

 Courtesy Fagan Campaign
FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Democratic Sheriff Candidate Eric Fagan is announcing how he plans to improve relations between minority youth and law enforcement if elected sheriff. His plan was highlighted in a four minute video released by his campaign. That video is below.
 
"In the current state of our nation, the light is shining on conflict between law enforcement and people of color," Fagan said.
 
If elected Fagan says he'll introduce a youth initiative that will include meetings between police and teens. Local youth and law enforcement would come together to have an honest discussion in an effort to build trust, communication and understanding. Fagan says all conversations will remain confidential.

"We need to be more active in communicating with our youth. We need to talk to them about interaction with law enforcement and ask them what do they expect when encountering a police officer," Fagan said.

Fagan says he became certified to teach a similar class in 2017.

“I’m sorry to say that the vast majority of minority students say that they are afraid of police and they feel the best way to survive an encounter with a police officer is to flee. We in law enforcement must own this perception and find a way to change this," Fagan said.

Fagan says he supports a bill that would require 9th and 12th grade Texas students to learn how to interact with police when being stopped by police.

"This bill also mandates that the 80,000 officers here in the State of Texas must also take a class to learn how to properly and professionally interact without our youth.

