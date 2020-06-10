"We need to be more active in communicating with our youth. We need to talk to them about interaction with law enforcement and ask them what do they expect when encountering a police officer," Fagan said.
Fagan says he became certified to teach a similar class in 2017.
“I’m sorry to say that the vast majority of minority students say that they are afraid of police and they feel the best way to survive an encounter with a police officer is to flee. We in law enforcement must own this perception and find a way to change this," Fagan said.
Fagan says he supports a bill that would require 9th and 12th grade Texas students to learn how to interact with police when being stopped by police.
"This bill also mandates that the 80,000 officers here in the State of Texas must also take a class to learn how to properly and professionally interact without our youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.