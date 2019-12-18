SIMONTON (Covering Katy News) - A search team from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office will be back in Simonton this morning.
"We received a call from a motorist on FM 1093 advising she saw someone jump off the river bridge in Simonton," said a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.
The incident is said to have happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"Deputies and our helicopter searched the area and did not locate anyone," the FBSCO post said.
The Sheriff's Office used an aircraft equipped with heat detection and a spotlight.
"The search has been suspended and they will return in the morning with our airboat," the Sheriff's Office post said on Tuesday night.
