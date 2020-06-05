KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on collision Thursday night on the westbound feeder road of the Katy Freeway near Mason Road. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m.
Dennis Dees was killed in the crash. Deputies say Dees was at fault for driving eastbound on the westbound feeder road.
"At this time, it is unknown why the operator of the silver Acura (Dees) was traveling the wrong way on the service road," said an accident report.
Dees died at the scene.
Three cars were involved in the crash. The driver of one vehicle was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The other two drivers declined to be taken to the hospital.
Toxicology tests will be performed on the body of Dees.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.