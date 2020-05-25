KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder suicide that happened in the Seven Meadows subdivision near the intersection of South Fry Road and Gaston Road. Deputies were called to the scene at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.
It happened in the 5900 block of Rose Bush Trail. A child was in the house when it happened, according to published reports. The husband is believed to have shot his wife before killing himself.
The child was not hurt and is now in the care of relatives.
The investigation is ongoing.
