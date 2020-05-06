HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski,70, of the Harris County Sheriff's Office had died after contracting COVID-19.
"It is with heavy hearts that the Harris County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of Sgt. Raymond Scholwinksi," said a statement from the Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Scholwinski died Wednesday afternoon "after a courageous battle against the COVID-19 virus," the statement said.
Sgt. Scholwinski began his service with the Harris County Sheriff's Office as a reserve deputy in 1979 and then went on to serve with distinction as a full-time officer for 26 years. His most recent assignment was as the day watch Contract Sergeant in District 2 where he served as the district representative in most public speaking engagements, according to the HCSO.
"Sgt. Scholwinski consistently served the resident of Harris County with honor, charm and distinction. He will be missed by his many friends and colleagues, all of whom were positively influenced by his commitment to service," the statement said.
"Sgt. Scholwinski represented the best of the Harris County Sheriff's Office family," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Whether he was on patrol, making a neighborhood association presentation, or in the field during hurricanes, tropical storms, and other disasters, Ray consistently delivered for the people of Harris County. We will miss our brother and we will honor his legacy of service."
Funeral arrangements are pending.
(2) comments
Repugbliklans think the virus is a joke. Tell that to the over 75,000 families of the dead. I see nobody using masks, particularly white anglos, it is a shame people do not listen to the CDC scientists.
God bless this man and his family. Our public servants are on the front lines of this pandemic and I'm so sorry for his loss.
