This story was updated at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with additional information and photos.
KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - An argument over a haircut has led to a shooting at a barber shop at 23945 Franz Road in Katy, Harris County.
The call for help came at 2:49 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Magic's Cuts and Fades on Franz Road, a short distance west of Highway 99.
"A male employee appears to have been shot by a customer, who then fled," said a tweet from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was transported to the hospital by the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Department EMS, condition unknown.
The sheriff's office says the suspect is a black male who may be driving a gray 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.
Witnesses say the suspect shot an employee while arguing over a haircut given to his son.
Covering Katy will update this story as more information is made available.
