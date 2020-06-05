NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriffs Office is attempting to find out who fired 10 to 15 bullets into a home in the 18600 block of Rock Flats Ravine Drive off Old Greenhouse Road near Barker Cypress Road.
The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday and left two men injured. Several other people were forced to take cover and they were not struck.
Two injured men were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
