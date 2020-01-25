KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Seven Lakes High School FFA Booster Club is is raising money and making it easier for you to entertain on Super Bowl Sunday.
"The fundraiser involves selling smoked pork butts to be picked up in the Katy area on Saturday Feb. 1 for a convenient addition to any Super Bowl party or family gathering," said organizer Michael Roetzel.
Each pork butt is cooked low and slow over hickory wood for ten to twelve hours. The average size of each pork butt is a precooked weight of 8 to 10 pounds and yields approximately 5 to 7 pounds.
The cost is $40 each. The order deadline is Tuesday Jan 28, 2020 or until they are sold out.
Pick up time is Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 8 a.m. until noon at British Private Prep School, 25935 Cinco Terrace Drive, Katy, 77494.
