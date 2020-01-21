CITY OF KATY - Fresh ideas are buzzing January 25-26 at the 14th Annual Spring Katy Home & Garden Show. Get ready to turn your design inspirations into a dream home at the Spring Katy Home & Garden Show, where hundreds of home design, renovation and trend-setting experts will inspire from the Fresh Ideas Stage, The Green Scene and more. A slate of workshops, chef demonstrations, refreshing green mocktails, seminars and more are included plus hundreds of experts ranging from windows, doors, floors, outdoor living areas, landscape, pools, security systems and much, much, more.
The FRESH IDEAS STAGE presented by Don McGill Toyota of Katy will showcase a range of How-to topics like How-to Save the Honeybee. Ashley Jewett, a local Katy beekeeper is buzzing to save the honey bee, which is a key pollinator for food. Honey bees are known for their production of honey and beeswax, as well as the large role they play in the pollination of plants and flowers. Honey bees can also be considered super-organisms due to their complex social systems and dynamic, tight-knit interactions with one another and their environments. Learn more each day at 12 noon in How-to Save the Honey Bee Seminar.
Classic Blue is the Pantone color of the year, designed to bring a natural comfort to the home. See how to incorporate this color as Interior decorator, Madeleine Banks shares tips about how to use Classic Blue in the home at 1 p.m. on Saturday and shares décor and renovation advice to get a home ready for sale on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Ready to build a custom home? Find out how to create a set of custom home plans with Built Green Custom Homes, a master builder and certified green custom builder. On the Fresh Ideas Stage daily at 2 p.m.
Nature abounds this year. Green living takes center stage in The Green Scene. Experience the refreshing eco-friendly living lab The Green Scene, presented by Zero-Point Organics for a fresh take on spring and healthy living. Chef demos throughout the weekend will showcase cooking with microgreens featuring Chef Ara Malekian from Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Chef James from Fadi’s, Chef Conor Moran of Copper Chefs, and Chef Brett with Brett’s BBQ Shop. Meet James Hinton, the passionate grower behind the microgreens, and sip on mocktails infused with lemon balm, basil and other flavorful microgreens. Snap an INSTA fresh photo in a sea of green.
The Spring Katy Home & Garden Show is at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas. Tickets are $7 for adults. Kids 12 and under are FREE. Hours are Saturday, January 25, 2020, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, January 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register for a $250 shopping spree or for additional information, directions, seminar times and hours visit katyhomeandgardenshow.com or call 832-392-0165. Parking is FREE.
