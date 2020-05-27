SUGAR LAND (Covering Katy News) - CHC BOLD PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, has endorsed Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni in the election to replace retiring Republican Rep. Pete Olson in Texas Congressional District 22.
"We're honored to have the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' support in our fight to bring true representation here in TX-22," said Sri Preston Kulkarni. "The Hispanic community makes up nearly a quarter of our district's population and deserves to have their issues heard and addressed. Our campaign will continue to do the hard work of reaching out to the community to understand their issues and earn their support to build a strong coalition for November and beyond."
"As a lifelong public servant with nearly fifteen years protecting our country's national security interests abroad under both Republican and Democratic Administrations, Sri Preston Kulkarni understands what it is like to put people before politics," said CHC BOLD PAC Chairman, Tony Cárdenas. "From protecting health care for those with pre-existing conditions, lowering the costs of prescription drugs, to standing up for our nation's DREAMers, Sri will always put Texans first. BOLD PAC is proud to endorse Sri for Congress. He is going to flip Texas’ 22nd congressional district this November."
Kulkarni is the son of an Indian immigrant father and a mother whose family descends from Sam Houston. Kulkarni is a former Foreign Service Officer who served fourteen years overseas in places like Iraq, Russia, and Jerusalem, and as a former Defense, Foreign Policy and Veteran Affairs Advisor to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) before deciding to leave the foreign service and return home to run for Congress in 2018.
