CYPRESS, WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death at his home in the 19900 block of Rocky Trace Lane which is near North Fry Road and Longenbaugh Road.
The homicide happened at about 2:40 Tuesday afternoon.
Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constables responded and were able to detain a male fleeing the scene with a knife in hand. The victim was found deceased inside the residence from multiple stab wounds.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene. Witnesses were interviewed and said the suspect, a 25 year old cousin of the victim, was seen stabbing the victim multiple times.
A motive for the crime is not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Charges are pending. The victim has not yet been identified.
