AUSTIN - Texas reported 1,293 more cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, the second-highest increase since the state began reporting coronavirus case counts. The highest daily total was 1,441 new cases reported April 10. The total number of known cases is 30,522. The increase in cases comes as testing ramps up statewide.
Two new counties reported their first cases Saturday; over 80% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 6,551, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 3,718 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.
The state has reported 31 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 847 — an increase of about 4% from Friday. Harris County reported eight additional deaths, bringing its total to 122 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Saturday, 1,725 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 53 patients from Friday. At least 380,648 tests have been conducted.
Click to order 50 pack of disposable masks
Texas allowed retail stores, restaurants, libraries and museums to reopen Friday, as long as they limit crowds to 25% of capacity. State officials say they are paying attention to more than the raw number of confirmed cases as they watch the effects of the reopening and consider whether to pull back or loosen restrictions further. On Twitter Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott touted some of those other metrics.
We're increasing #COVID19 testing.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 2, 2020
The number of tests reported today increased by almost 29,000.
The percentage of people who are testing positive remains low: below 5%.
And, hospitalizations decreased.
All good signs in our fight against #coronavirus. #txlege
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/05/02/coronavirus-updates-texas/.
Covering Katy participates in affiliate marketing. If you purchase products or services through links on this site we may earn revenue from those sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.