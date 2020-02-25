ROSENBERG (Covering Fort Bend) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office arrested two tractor theft suspects at a Shell gas station on FM 2218 and Highway 59, in the Rosenberg area of Fort Bend County. They were arrested on February 24, 2020.
At 10:48 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call of a stolen trailer and tractor from the 6700 block of Quail Park Lane, in the Needville area. The property had a combined worth of more than $30,000. At 11 p.m., officers with the Rosenberg Police Department located the stolen equipment at the Shell gas station.
Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office arrested Montego Anderson, 27, of Houston, and Sam Newell, 26, of Houston. They’ve been booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and charged with Felony Theft.
“You can’t come to Fort Bend County, commit these kinds of crimes and expect to get away with it,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls.
The stolen property has been released back to its owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.