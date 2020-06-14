SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend News) - The Sugar Land Skeeters baseball club will host a four-team pro baseball league, with all games being played at Constellation Field from July 3-Aug. 23 according to a statement from the team.
Pete Incaviglia and the father-son duo of Roger Clemens/Koby Clemens will manage two of the teams.
Each team will play a 28-game season, for a total of 56 games. The player pool for the league will include former Major Leaguers as well as an assortment of players recently released from the affiliated minor league levels.
Tickets will be available online soon and the team is promising more information is coming as well.
