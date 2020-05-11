WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says an ongoing disturbance resulted in gunfire between two men on Sunday night. Six people were sent to the hospital, including a 5-year-old girl. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 18900 block of Bonners Park Circle, which is near Greenhouse Road and West Little York Road.
All of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joe Ambriz, who was on the scene following the shooting.
"Two men had weapons. One had a shotgun and one had a handgun," Ambriz said. "They exchanged gunfire."
Due to the spray of a shotgun round, numerous people were harmed and needed medical treatment.
"The individual with the shotgun ended up shooting a number of individuals," Ambriz said. Both men opened fired during the disturbance.
Six people were transported to Houston hospitals. Four are female and two are male. The two men were the shooters. The 5-year-old girl was the only child to be harmed; the rest were all adults, according to investigators. All are expected to survive.
Investigators believe the shooting resulted from a growing disagreement between neighbors.
"It appeared that it was an ongoing disturbance between two neighbors," Ambriz said.
Detectives have recovered surveillance video from a neighbor's property and hope it will help them in the investigation. Numerous people were being interviewed on Sunday night following the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and charges are likely.
