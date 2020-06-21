KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A cyclist was struck by a car and killed on Greenhouse Road early Thursday morning and the Harris County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the driver who is responsible.
The crash was reported June, 18, 2020, at 2:34 a.m. It happened at 2500 Greenhouse Road which is a short distance north of Saums Road.
The victim is identified as Christopher Solis. His age was not provided.
Solis was riding a BMX bicycle with his friend. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Solis' bicycle was equipped with reflectors, but no lights. Solis was riding northbound in the inside lane nearest to the inside curb when he was struck.
According to the accident report the unknown suspect was operating a 2014 to 2016 gray, four door Mazda 6.
The Mazda struck Solis from behind causing damage to the front left of the vehicle.
"The Mazda is missing the driver’s side housing and mirror, front left plastic wheel well, and front left side of the bumper cover," the accident report said. "The Mazda continued to travel northbound on Greenhouse from the collision scene. The Mazda may also have some green LED undercarriage lighting," the report states.
The second cyclist was not injured.
The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hit and Run Division.
