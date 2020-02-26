CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - Deputies with Constable Ted Heap's Office recently arrested a car burglary suspect whose getaway came to a halt because he didn't know how to operate a clutch and a stick shift. It happened in a neighborhood off of Greenhouse Road, and FM 529 in Cypress.
The car's owner was inside his Cypress home in the 7400 block of Pheasant Grove on the evening of Sunday, February 23, when he heard someone trying to start his vehicle where it was parked. He went outside to investigate and found the suspect behind the wheel, trying in vain to drive the car away without knowing how to use the clutch.
The owner detained the suspect until Precinct 5 deputies arrived on the scene minutes later and arrested the 14-year-old juvenile on car burglary charges. Deputies were not able to determine how the suspect obtained the car keys.
