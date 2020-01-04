NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A Harris County sheriff's deputy survived a close call with an accused drunk driver according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
"A New Year, but some things remain the same," the Sheriff wrote on Facebook early Friday morning. "Some will still choose to become intoxicated and take to the roads."
A suspected drunk driver rear-ended a patrol car which was pushed into an intersection where a second car crashed into its passenger side of the patrol car. The crash happened at 4500 West FM 1960 at the intersection of Stuebner Airline Road.
"Thankfully our Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy will be ok," the Sheriff wrote.
