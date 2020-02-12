KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the cheek Tuesday night. It happened in the 6300 block of Grayson Bend Drive, in Katy, Fort Bend County.
The neighborhood where the shooting took place is near South Fry Road and FM 1463. It happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Feb, 12, 2020.
Deputies are searching for several suspects. The victim knows the suspect or suspects according to Sheriff Troy Nehls. Deputies have a description of the car. The victim is cooperating with investigators.
Covering Katy will update this story as more information is made available.
