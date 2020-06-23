Houston, TX — Chief Deputy Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth announced today she is seeking the Democratic nomination for Harris County Clerk. Voters will choose the next Harris County Clerk in the November general election.
“I will be seeking the support of Harris County voters conveying to them that I am the most experienced candidate for the job,” said Hudspeth. “My 15 years in the Clerk’s Office has equipped and qualified me with the necessary knowledge and skills to serve the public well and bring forth a progressive plan for the future.”
Hudspeth is the first African American woman to serve as Chief Deputy Harris County Clerk.
"In government, Hudspeth distinguished herself by providing voters covered by the Voting Rights Act the information and assistance to access the voting process, and helped navigate the effort to obtain the State’s approval to establish the Countywide Polling Place Program in Harris County," said a campaign press release.
Hudspeth has served as Special Projects Coordinator, Public Information Officer, and Director of Communications and Voter Outreach. In her current role as Chief Deputy, Hudspeth oversees important aspects of the Clerk’s Office, including the recording of vital records and maintenance of records related to the proceedings of the Harris County Commissioners Court, and the County’s Probate and Civil Courts.
“The job of county clerk is a huge responsibility and the person who assumes this office in November must be ready to hit the ground running. Teneshia is that person, and she will be ready to assume the duties on day one,” said former County Clerk Diane Trautman. “There is no doubt that Teneshia has what it takes to run this office efficiently.”
