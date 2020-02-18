HOUSTON/KATY (Covering Katy News) - The 8th Annual Texas Children’s Hospital and Houston Marathon Foundation Family Fun Run is set for April 4, 2020. Once again this year, it will be held at Texas Children’s Hospital's West Campus.
People of all abilities are invited to participate. The event features non-competitive 1K and 3K courses. The annual event encourages people of all ages and abilities to take the next step toward adopting active, healthy lifestyles.
Strollers, walkers and wheelchairs are welcome.
You can enjoy food, refreshments, activities, games and visits by special guests and mascots after the run/walk at the Family Fun Zone, presented by H-E-B.
The Saturday, April 4, 2020 begins at 9 a.m.
Parking will be available at the following locations with shuttles to and from the race site.
- Second Baptist Church West Campus, 19449 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094
- Wood Group Mustang, 17420 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77084
Visit texaschildrens.org/funrunwest for additional parking details.
The entry fee is $8 per person. All attendees must register, including infants. To learn more or to register, visit texaschildrens.org/funrunwest.
The deadline to register is Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. This is a family event. All family members must be registered to walk/run together. Children may not run unattended.
VOLUNTEER: Please visit texaschildrens.org/funrunwest if you are at least 12 years old and would like to volunteer at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.