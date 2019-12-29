This story has been updated multiple times, top to bottom.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (Covering Katy News) - Two people are reportedly dead and one is hospitalized following a church shooting in a suburb of Fort Worth. One of those shot is the gunman.
Channel 5 in Dallas is reporting that the shooting happened at about 10 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the 1900 block of South Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement. The TV station is also reporting that a live stream captured the shooting and the commotion that followed.
"Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.”
The shooting comes two years after a gunman shot 26 and injured 20 others at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017. That gunman was shot and killed by a civilian.
A new law went into effect in September that removed "churches, synagogues and other places of worship" from the state's list of locations where guns are not allowed. Churches can still individually ban guns.
Today's shooting is a breaking news and we will update as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.