PEARLAND (Covering Fort Bend News) - The Texas Alliance for Life endorsed Greg Hill for Congress in Texas’ 22nd Congressional District. Texas Alliance for Life is a nonprofit organization of people committed to protecting the fundamental right to life of all innocent human beings and to promoting respect for their value and dignity from the moment of conception until natural death.
“I’m so honored to receive the endorsement of Texas Alliance for Life,” said Hill. “I believe that innocent human life is sacred, and we should do everything we can to end the scourge of abortion. With each life that is saved, we not only give that individual the opportunity to grow and thrive and be happy, but we foster a culture of life rather than a culture of violence.”
A lifelong Republican and district resident, Greg served as a U.S. Border Patrol agent before returning home and serving three terms on the Pearland City Council. In 2018, Hill ran for Brazoria County Court-at-Law Judge and was one of the top voter getters, receiving more votes than any of the Republican statewide candidates.
