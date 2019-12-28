Texas is one of the top ten worst states for Impaired Driving Deaths according to a report released by the home security company SafeWise. Texas ranked number 8 in 2019 with slightly more than 5 deaths per 100,000 residents.
"Next to Mardi Gras, people consume the most drinks on average during the New Year’s holiday, with an average of 43.5% of the population binge drinking," said the SafeWise report. "SafeWise wants to help you ring in the New Year with class and grace, so we’re helping you get home safe. We’re giving away $10 Lyft vouchers to the first 100 people who register for our Safe Rides Home campaign."
Link for vouchers: https://www.safewise.com/blog/safewise-for-safe-rides-home/
SafeWise will deliver the codes for the $10 credits via email on the morning of December 31.
Even if you don’t qualify for the voucher, you can still save the $10,000 or more you’d spend on a DUI by instead hailing a ride from companies like Lyft, or by taking public transportation, or asking a friend to be the designated driver.
The Safe Rides Home campaign promotes alternative forms of transportation, which on nights like New Year’s Eve are more than necessary for anyone having a drink or two. It’s smarter to avoid driving drunk than risk the consequences.
Between Christmas and New Year’s in 2018, there were 285 drunk-driving-related fatalities, and a total of 10,511 people were killed in drunk driving crashes during the year. Drunk driving accounts for a third of deaths on roads every year. These deaths are 100% preventable.
Highest Impaired Driving Fatalities Per Capita
Lowest Impaired Driving Fatalities Per Capita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.