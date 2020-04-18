AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) - Retail stores in Texas will be partially reopening on Friday, April 24, 2020. The loosening of COVID-19 restrictions is part of a phased approach to reopening the economy and was accomplished by an executive order signed by Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, April 17, 2019.
"Customers may purchase items from a retail location for pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep, but may not enter the premises," says a document from the Texas Department of Health Services that provides the details of how business will be conducted for management, customers and employees.
The guidelines do not apply to businesses that are considered essential as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gov. Abbott is calling the plan "retail to go."
Under the executive order, retail business will be conducted in the following way:
- All payments should be done over the phone or internet if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available.
- Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible to minimize physical contact with the customer.
- Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must disinfect any item that came into contact with the customer.
Under the executive order, retail delivery made to a customer’s doorstep should be conducted in the following way:
- All payments should be done over the phone or internet if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available.
- Purchased items should be delivered by an employee or third party carrier and delivered to the customer’s doorstep. The employee or third-party carrier may not enter the customer’s house or business.
Under the executive order, retail delivery by mail should be conducted in the following way:
- All payments must be done over the phone or internet.
- Purchased items should be delivered by mail without customer contact.
- The customer should wash or sanitize their hands after the transaction.
Under the executive order, retail workers should keep themselves and customers safe by conducting business in the following way:
- All employees must be trained on environmental cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.
- All employees must be screened before coming into the business for new or worsening cough; shortness of breath; sore throat; loss of taste or smell; feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit; or known close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19.
- Any employee who meets any of these criteria should be sent home.
- Upon entering the business, employees must wash or sanitize hands.
- All employees must wear face coverings.
- Employees must maintain at least 6 feet separation from one another.
