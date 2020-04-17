AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he signed an executive order that will keep all schools in Texas closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. The executive order includes public, private, and higher education institutions.
Teachers may go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties, and to clean out their classrooms.
Abbott did not mention how students will be allowed to retrieve their belongings, especially high school seniors who will not be returning to their schools next year. However, Abbott did promise that he'd be announcing additional details on April 27.
Abbott's announcement on schools came during a much broader news conference on reopening the Texas economy where he also revealed the members of his strike force that is dealing with nearly all aspects of his handling of the COVID-19 response.
