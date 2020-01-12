KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A middle school student who lives in Katy, Harris County recently met the men who saved her life from a major medical emergency last September.
Zeida Quetzal Barrera has a Katy address but lives in the Cy-Fair Independent School District. On Monday, September 30, 2019, Cy-Fair Fire Department Medic 12 responded to a 911 call for a student who collapsed during a medical emergency at Cy-Fair ISD's Thornton Middle School in Katy, Harris County.
Medics found Barrera with her coaches and the school nurse. They rapidly assessed her and determined she was suffering from a hemorrhagic stroke. She was transported to Texas Children's Hospital - West, where she received critical emergency care and was then air-lifted to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston where doctors performed life-saving surgery.
Cy-Fair Fire Department Paramedics Brian Conn and Christopher Syndor helped save Barrera's life. On January 2, 2020 they were reunited with Barrera at her parents home in Katy where she was able to say thank you.
"Barrera has continued to make significant improvements, but still has a long road to recovery," said a statement from the fire department.
“We thank you and everyone who helped save Zeida’s life”, Barrera’s mother, Xochitl Sierra told the first responders from the Cy-Fair Fire Department.
"Because of our highly-skilled medics and medical professionals at Texas Children’s Hospital Zeida will celebrate her 14th birthday later this month," said a statement from the fire department.
