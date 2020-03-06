HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - If you are headed to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo during spring break we have the list of the best carnival food available this year.
Rodeo food vendors submitted a variety of dishes to the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards and they were judged by Houston-area media members on Thursday afternoon. There were 83 total entries with many unique dishes, including cotton candy lemonade, pretzel cheese dogs and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and cheese turkey legs.
The 2020 Gold Buckle Foodie Award winners are:
Classic Fair Food: “Ribeye Steak Sandwich” – Burton Sausage
Most Creative Food: “Loaded Waffle Fries with Shredded Pork or Beef” – Holmes Smokehouse
Best Food-on-a-Stick: “Big Sticks – Pork or Chicken” – Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ (Carnival)
Best Value: “Ribs and Sausage Platter” – Saltgrass Steak House
Best Fried Food: “Donut Chicken Sandwich” – Get Fried
Best Specialty Food: “Big Bayou Bloody Mary Mix – Original” – Big Bayou Cocktail Sauce
Best New Flavor: “Deep-Fried Cookie Dough Sundae” – The Original Minneapple Pie (CD202)
Best Dessert: “Deep-Fried Cheesecake" – Granny’s Cheesecake & More (AR603) and (L255)
Gold Buckle Foodie Awards judge and KSBJ radio personality Carder Price said the Cowboy Mac, a brisket topped mac & cheese from The Tot Spot & Mac Shack was easily one of his favorites.
“The brisket mac & cheese was like if your grandmother became a pit master,” Price said.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community.
Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas.
For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news. The 2020 Rodeo is scheduled for March 3 – 22.
