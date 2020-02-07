HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap and the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce are marking the second anniversary of the task force with a push to arrest the most wanted suspects in animal abuse cases.
Precinct 5 includes the unincorporated areas of Katy, Harris County.
In its second year, the task force and its partners responded to more than 4300 reports of animal cruelty, abuse, neglect or abandonment leading to nearly 200 criminal charges. More than 1200 animals were rescued from abusive situations, an increase of 87% compared to its first year of operation.
"I'm proud of the accomplishments of both the task force and our Precinct 5 Animal Crimes Unit for their tireless dedication and hard work," said Constable Heap. "But we also know there's a lot more work to be done to fight animal cruelty and bring those who are responsible to justice."
If you suspect animal cruelty, abuse or neglect, report it to 927PAWS.org or 832-927-PAWS.
The Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce is a joint effort of the Precinct 5 Constable's Office, Harris County District Attorney's Office, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Houston Police Department, Crime Stoppers of Houston, BARC, Harris County Public Health, Houston PetSet, Houston Humane Society, Animal ER of Northwest Houston and drumBEAT Marketing.
