PEARLAND (Covering Katy News) – The Texas Municipal Police Association endorsed Republican Greg Hill for U.S. Congress on Monday. TMPA represents over 29,000 Texas law enforcement officers and focuses on improving legislation that protects and affects local law enforcement.
“As a Pearland City Councilman, Greg was very supportive of law enforcement and has the respect of the law enforcement community,” said Mitch Landry, Deputy Executive Director of Government Affairs. “We are proud to support Greg for U.S. Congress.”
A lifelong Republican and district resident, Greg served as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent before returning home and serving three terms on the Pearland City Council. In 2018, Hill ran for Brazoria County Court-at-Law Judge and was one of the top voter getters, receiving more votes than any of the Republican statewide candidates.
“From serving our country as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent, to serving as a Judge and City Councilman, I have always been a strong supporter of local law enforcement,” said Hill. “To me this endorsement is extremely personal since it comes from the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. In Congress, I pledge to be a strong advocate for law enforcement and work with TMPA on legislation that improves the lives of our local police officers.”
The Pearland Police Officers Association has also endorsed Greg in this election.
The endorsement came on the same day that the incumbent Congressman Pete Olson endorsed Hill's opponent Pierce Bush for the 22nd congressional seat. Olson is retiring and will not be seeking re-election to the Texas 22nd Congressional District.
The 22nd Congressional District of Texas includes the majority of Fort Bend County including unincorporated Katy, Fort Bend County, the cities of Sugar Land, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Needville and the county seat of Richmond and portions of northern Brazoria County, including Pearland and Alvin, as well as a small portion of southeast Harris County centered on Friendswood.
Click HERE for a list of the 15 candidates running in the Republican primary for the 22nd Congressional District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.