FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - The Toasted Yolk is set to open its first Fulshear location on Monday, June 29th. It's located at the intersection of FM 1463 and FM 1093. This will be the fourteenth location for the full-service cafe. There is also a Toasted Yolk restaurant at the Costco shopping plaza at the intersection I-19 and Highway 99 in Katy.
"The Toasted Yolk is excited to join the Fulshear/Katy community," said statement provided to Covering Katy News. "To celebrate the grand opening, The Toasted Yolk Fulshear will offer free churro donuts and $3 mimosas to diners from 7am to 2pm."
Prior to the grand opening, The Toasted Yolk will show its appreciation for first responders in the local community by inviting them to dine as complimentary "Yolkers" on Friday, June 26th.
