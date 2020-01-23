KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Surveillance video captured a clear shot of a burglar who broke into Tapioca Xpress on South Mason Road at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
The smoothie bar is located a 1540 South Mason Road at Highland Knolls. It's in the same plaza as 24 Hour Fitness Sport.
"Clear footage of the thief who broke into our Katy shop last night," said a Facebook post from Tapioca Xpress. "Please share so he can be put away and not harm other business owners.
Still shots were taken from the video and placed on Facebook by the owner of Tapioca Xpress-Katy.
"We will pray for you and hope that the hard earned money you took from us served a good purpose," the post said.
The investigation is being handled by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
